Obituary: Daniel Thomas Gerhart

We all lost a shining light on August 5, 2022, when Daniel Thomas Gerhart tragically passed away. Daniel, born October 19, 2000, was the son of Terry Graeme and Stacey May Gerhart of Bowen and Woodwark in Queensland, Australia. Daniel attended primary school at Cannonvale State School and high School at the Proserpine State High School and Stanford Public School.

He lived and worked with his grandparents, Tom and Kathy Hill of Stanford, Montana both during year 10 at school and following school. Daniel met and fell in love with his partner, Grace Burns, and they made a home at Belt, Montana prior to Daniel’s death. Daniel recently started working in metal fabrication and heavy equipment operations, and he was looking forward to buying a house following the recent purchase of his new car, a VW Jetta GLI.

He lived his life to the fullest and was happiest when he was doing something outdoors. When he moved to the United States, he enjoyed watching football, basketball, and recently started playing golf. He was a beautiful young man who always tried to make sure that nobody was excluded. Daniel was a shining light to all his friends, family, and acquaintances he met along the way.