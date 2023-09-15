Obituary: Danielle Pearson-Reier

Danielle Pearson-Reier was a talented individual, who tried to find magic in this life. She left this world suddenly on September 12, 2023, at the age of 52. She was born in Choteau, MT to Walter & Marilyn Pearson, on February 10, 1971. She joined 2 older brothers, followed by her 3 younger siblings.

Her childhood was an adventure playing countless hours with cousins on the family farm. Blessed with so many cousins, provided life-long, loyal friendships. Her cousins were always willing to offer a hand up. Because of this, her heart always resided in Fairfield, no matter where her wild quests took her.

She attended Greenfield Grade School and graduated from Fairfield High in 1989. While in school she was involved in cheerleading, which allowed her to cheer on some of her best friends, including her brother and sisters. Her cheer squad created a comradery that has endured the decades. She was the strong arm of the team; their formations and routines created a cheer legacy.

After high school, she continued to expand her talents and interests for sewing, fashion design, dance, scrapbooking, and photography. She loved to write and strived to be published someday. She loved books and spent endless hours reading.

In the mid 90s, she was swooned by Chris Reier and married him in May of 1995. Tessa Kathryn joined the family in July 1997 and Emmett Roger in March 2003. They established their family home on the Greenfield Bench.

Danielle was a freelance photographer, she worked at the Fairfield bank, several retail stores, as a flight attendant, a scrapbook page designer, and a connoisseur of all things creative.

Danielle competed in pageants and Make It with Wool contests. She was a very skilled seamstress; she even sewed and designed her own clothes.

Danielle’s quilts will be forever treasured, as they were works of heart. Yes, heart. She put so much time and energy into each quilt making it meaningful and unique. On top of that, many of her quilts have details that were hand stitched just so her vision could be brought to life.

Her creative mind was obvious in her scrapbook layouts as well, which will be cherished always.

Chris and Danielle went separate ways in 2018. Shortly after, she moved to Utah to pursue unfulfilled dreams. Her dreams brought magic and joy to this life for her. Recently she relocated to Rigby, Idaho to be closer to family.

Her dreams were still pulling at her, even after her recent move. She quickly got a job and moved up as the top sales-woman at Ashley furniture in the short amount of time she was there. She also was able use her creative skills as a costume designer for the play Sister Act, which is debuting in Idaho Falls next weekend.

Over the years, she has had to cope with mental illness. Danielle struggled with depression and was an advocate for mental health awareness. She believed strongly in exposing the harsh reality of its effects. She hoped to help whomever she could, adding purpose to her struggles. Often, she would try to highlight that a simple compliment could fix someone’s entire day; a small act of kindness can go a long way.

She is survived by her children Tessa (Matt Patterson, Lenci) and Emmett, both of Fairfield. Her Mother, Marilyn Pearson. Her Siblings, R. Shane Pearson, Grant Pearson, Diana Giles (Keith), Tara Lytle (Johnny) and Kaare (Heidi); 6 nephews and 3 nieces, numerous aunts and uncles and countless cousins.

Danielle is preceded in death by her dad, Walter Pearson. Her Paternal grandparents, Louis and Elva Pearson and Maternal grandparents, Ray and Leone Hanson. We know the reunion will be wonderful.

Graveside Services will be held Saturday, September 16, at 10am at the Sunset Hills Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider her children’s humble request for donations towards funeral expenses by clicking here.