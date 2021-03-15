Obituary: Danny Hugh Guilbert

Danny Hugh Guilbert, 83, of Great Falls, Montana passed away on March 5, 2021. He was born on February 13, 1938, to Louis and Margaret Guilbert in St. John, North Dakota where he attended St. John High School.

After completing high school, Danny joined the Army. He married Carrol Martin in December of 1961 and they had four children. They later divorced in 1976. Danny worked as a manager of Ryan’s Cash & Carry and was a co-owner of E•Dan Builders.

Danny belonged to the Electric City Corvette Club. He liked to play golf, do gardening, go backpacking and skiing. As a carpenter, he loved woodworking and was very meticulous with detail. He enjoyed doing framing and photography. Danny also loved eating at Borries.