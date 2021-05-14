Obituary: Danny Lee Sanderson

Danny Lee Sanderson, 66, of Great Falls passed away on May 8, 2021. Danny was born on February 14, 1955 in Great Falls to John and Ruth (Bley) Sanderson. Dan “The Man” was born on Valentines Day for a reason. His ultimate love for his family, friends, and animals was immeasurable. He had the most wonderful heart and soul that will be deeply missed by all that knew him.

Danny was heavily involved with Special Olympics, participating in track & field and bowling. He enjoyed the competition and comradery he found there. He found the same at Easter Seals, where he worked in the mail room.