Obituary: Daphne J. Tillman

Daphne Jean Tillman, born November 3, 1957 in Billings, MT to Albert and Betty Entzel; passed away March 29, 2023 at age 65 in Belt, MT with family beside her. Daphne was a strong woman that battled illnesses for some time but made the most out of her and her husband's life together.

Daphne was a loving wife and mother. Over the course of her 43 year marriage she was able to care for her family by being there for them; to sporting events, church activities and scouting. She has fond memories of fishing, camping, and enjoying seeing her children grow into adults they are today. She really enjoyed becoming a grandma and watching the little ones grow.

One thing all the kids got from her and dad was a sense of humor. You can’t take everything so serious; crack a joke or two. Live life to the fullest.

She leaves behind her sweetheart of 43 years, Aaron Tillman; sons Aaron Jr.(Michelle), Jonathan(Brittany), David (Jessica), and Bobby (Amy); daughter Barbara Lawson (John). She is survived by 22 grandkids, 3 great grandkids; her sisters Chris Entzel Towne Craft (Ronald), Susie Holden, and several nephew, nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

