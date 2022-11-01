Obituary: Darla Utter

Darla Utter, 60, of Vancouver, Wash., passed away Oct. 24, 2022, with her family by her side, after a lengthy battle with lung disease.

She was born to the late Sherman and Dorothy Iverson on Feb. 25, 1962 and was raised in Great Falls, Montana, where she later met and married Bruce Utter in 1983.

Darla and Bruce eventually relocated to Vancouver where they raised two sons. She spent much of her time at her sons’ sports games, loved going to the coast, and most recently being a grandma.

Darla later began working at Clark College in Vancouver, where she spent time in a number of roles over her 26 years at the college.

Darla is survived by her husband Bruce of Vancouver; her son Cory of Portland; son Joe and daughter-in-law Amy Utter of Moses Lake; her two grandchildren Rylan and Jace; sister Soni Cloutier and brother-in-law Steve Cloutier of Great Falls; sisters Debbie Iverson and Sherry Urquhart of Great Falls; brother Randy Iverson of Great Falls; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral ceremony will be held on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver.



