Obituary: Darlene A. Wilson

Darlene A. Wilson passed away on January 21, 2024, at the age of 86. She was born on August 19, 1937, to Peter and Adela Suek. Darlene graduated from Simms High School in 1956.

She was a housewife and a senior companion for over 25 years. She was a member of the Pinochle Club (Just-a-mere), RSVP (Senior Companion), and a lifetime member of the Catholic Church. She enjoyed ceramics, playing cards, cooking, and visiting with family and friends.

Darlene is survived by her daughters, Christina Beattie and Lisa Wilson; sons, Timothy (Rose), Johnny (Anita), and Anthony (Jackie) Wilson; sister, Patty Brown; brother, Raymond Suek; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

