Watch
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: Darlene B Kolling

December 9, 1930 ~ March 21, 2022
Darlene B Kolling December 9, 1930 ~ March 21, 2022
Family Photo
<b>Darlene B Kolling</b><br/><b>December 9, 1930 ~ March 21, 2022</b>
Darlene B Kolling December 9, 1930 ~ March 21, 2022
Posted at 9:42 AM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 11:42:10-04

Darlene Kolling, 91 of Great Falls, passed away on March 21, 2022. Darlene was married to Lee Kolling, who passed away in March 1998. Together they had three children.

Darlene was always a hard-working lady. She worked in the medical field doing various jobs. She loved to be outside, especially enjoying hunting and fishing. She had the skill to out-shoot most men.

Darlene is survived by her sons Daniel and Dennis Kolling: daughter Leann (Ace) Anderson; brother John Claassen; sisters Anna Fleischfresse and LaVonne Jones; granddaughter Kristi Kasuske (Morgan), and one great grandson Kale Kasuske.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

Recent Obituaries
Next Page

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader