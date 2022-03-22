Obituary: Darlene B Kolling

Darlene Kolling, 91 of Great Falls, passed away on March 21, 2022. Darlene was married to Lee Kolling, who passed away in March 1998. Together they had three children.

Darlene was always a hard-working lady. She worked in the medical field doing various jobs. She loved to be outside, especially enjoying hunting and fishing. She had the skill to out-shoot most men.

Darlene is survived by her sons Daniel and Dennis Kolling: daughter Leann (Ace) Anderson; brother John Claassen; sisters Anna Fleischfresse and LaVonne Jones; granddaughter Kristi Kasuske (Morgan), and one great grandson Kale Kasuske.