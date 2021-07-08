Obituary: Darlene Harriet Monson

Darlene Monson, 90, passed away July 3, 2021, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, MT. Darlene was born May 31, 1931, in Eureka, MT to Gertrude and George Handford. She moved to Great Falls with her mother and brothers following the death of her father. In 1935, Darlene moved with her family to Big Sandy following the marriage of her mother to Louis Reichelt. She graduated from Big Sandy High School in 1949.

Darlene married Walter Monson on September 17, 1949. She and Walter farmed west of Big Sandy until September of 2010. At that time, she and Walter, who preceded her in death in 2012, moved to Great Falls. Darlene resided there until her passing.