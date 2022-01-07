Obituary: Darlene Mae (Wattam) Montgomery

Darlene Mae (Wattam) Montgomery opened her eyes in Heaven on January 3, 2022. She was 87 years old. Darlene was born September 16, 1934, to Ewart and Lorna (Larson) Wattam in Havre, Montana.

In March 1953 Darlene met the love of her life, Robert Montgomery. Bob came to Havre with a seismograph crew, met Darlene and stayed. It was love at first sight. They were married on August 28, 1953, and enjoyed 62 years together before Bob’s passing in 2016. Thomas was born in 1954 while Bob was in the service. After 2 years at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, they returned to Havre. Their family expanded with the arrivals of Peggy, Teri, and Bruce. They raised their family in the house they built from the ground up.

Bob was transferred to Helena in 1978. There, Darlene worked for the Department of Agriculture until she retired in 1995. In 2008, Darlene and Bob moved to Augusta, a community they loved. Darlene was an avid school fan, attending all the school events, usually with her granddaughter Annie. Boy, could she cheer loud! Darlene was a member of the Augusta Community Church, the Augusta Senior Center, and the Augusta American Legion Auxiliary.

Darlene had many hobbies over the years. She loved ceramics, stamp collecting, fishing with her husband and grandchildren, making cards and especially reading. She was an avid reader to the end of her life.