Obituary: Darlene Marie Beausoleil

Darlene Marie Beausoleil, born April 7, 1943, passed away on June 11, 2023. Darlene was married to Larry Beausoleil, the love of her life, on June 9, 1961 at a little chapel in Wichita Falls, Texas. They were restationed to Spokane, Washington where they had two children, Duane (Vicki) Beausoleil and Machaell (Jerome) Hearlson. Larry,

Darlene and their children built an amazing life together and enjoyed many adventures.

Darlene was a wonderful Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She loved to host large family gatherings, bake for anyone coming to visit and win at game night. When the kids were in high school, Larry and Darlene added Cathy (Edward) Hasselbecher as an honorary child to their family.

Darlene is survived by her husband, Larry; her children, Duan and Machaell; eight grandchildren, Patricia (Joel), Nancy (Jared), Kenneth (Nicole), Kevin (Laura), Stephanie (Mike) and Larry Beausoleil II, Jeremiah (Cassie), Joshua and her 11 great grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



