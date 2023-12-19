Obituary: Darlene Rhae (Swanson) Braaten

Darlene Rhae (Swanson) Braaten, loving mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away Sunday, December 17, 2023, after a long battle with cancer at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, MT. Darlene was born May 8, 1944, to Harry and Eyvon Swanson of Valier, MT. After graduating from school in Valier, Darlene went on to attend Montana State University and received her teaching degree. She then moved to Great Falls to teach.

Upon her move to Great Falls, Darlene met the love of her life, Gordon Braaten. They married, and she became a stay-at-home mom to Gloriann, Duane and Dustin. Together they made many wonderful memories, including building a cabin on the Dearborn River. She tirelessly supported the numerous activities of her kids and logged countless hours at band performances, Little League games, and motorcross races.

Darlene also worked as a substitute teacher as her children grew older. From teaching, to substitute teaching, to eventually being a math tutor, Darlene taught in the Great Falls Public Schools for over 30 years at various schools, including Franklin Elementary, Sunnyside Elementary, and West Elementary. She made many amazing lifelong friends throughout her teaching career. She was also extremely active in the Sons of Norway and helped run the Viking Booth at the fair for many years.

Darlene is survived by her children, Gloriann (Keld) Edvardsen, Duane (Sarah) Braaten, and Dustin (Jayci) Braaten; grandchildren, Tatum, Samantha, Oliver, Lauren and Will; sister, Cindy (Dick) Schock; brother, Daryle (Pam) Swanson; sister-in-law, Evie Forbes; brother-in-law, Leroy Braaten; and numerous nieces; and nephews.

