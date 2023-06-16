Obituary: Darlene Schmitt

Darlene Schmitt, 88, died at Peace Hospice on June 10, 2023. Darlene was born in Neihart to Mamie and Sifri Mikeson. In the early 40’s the family moved to their ranch east of Geyser. She completed grade school at Merino, often riding her horse to attend. Following her graduation from Stanford High School she attended Kinman Business School.

In the fall of 1953, she married her high school sweetheart, Jack Schmitt. They soon moved to Leavonworth, Kansas, where Jack was stationed in the army. After his discharge from the service, they moved to Missoula. Jack worked in the lumber mill and Darlene worked at the office of USDA. Following the death of her dad in a plane crash, they moved to the ranch and took over the operation in 1966.

Darlene enjoyed reading, painting, playing golf, and wintering in Arizona.

They moved north of Stanford in 1988, where she lived until her death.

She is survived by her husband Jack of Stanford and sons Brad (Kathi), Chris, and Greg, all of Geyser, and Jon (Diana) of Stanford; 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, Kyle (Lindsay), and sons Colt and Jack, JD (Traci), and daughter Piper of Stanford, Nick of Seattle, Amanda, of Great Falls, Natalie (BJ), and children DeAndre, DeShae, Telia, Levi, and Leo of Norfolk, Virginia, and Blake of Roanoke, Virginia.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



