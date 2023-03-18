Watch Now
Obituary: Darold Patrick Gagner

March 17, 1933 - March 10, 2023
Darold Patrick Gagner, aged 89, a prior resident of Shelby, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023, at BeeHive Homes in Great Falls. Darold was born March 17, 1933, in Shelby to Onisme “Gene” and Mederise (LeDoux) Gagner where he grew up and graduated from high school. He served in the Army and was stationed in Korea.

On October 15, 1955, Darold and Beverly Borninkhof were married. They owned several businesses in Shelby. Darold also worked at the Montana Department of Highways as a mechanic for thirty-one years.

Darold loved dancing, gardening, and woodworking. He and Beverly also traveled as snowbirds for twenty-six years.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly; two sons, Douglas and Darin; two daughters, Cynthia and Connie; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

