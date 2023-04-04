Obituary: Darrel "Duke" D Thumb

Darrel D (Duke) Thumb was born June 4th, 1945 in Fort Totten ND to Martin and Florence (IronHeart) Thumb. He was the 6th of 13 kids. He grew up living near rural Woodlake before leaving home at an early age for Montana where he made his home.

Working and growing up in Montana Duke met many people and made countless friends through the years. Duke was considered by many of his nieces and nephews to be their favorite uncle. The door to his home was always open to anyone who needed it.

Duke had many jobs, he started out as a ranch hand at the Krebs Ranch. He also drove semi over the road for many years, a job for which he was still insisting he wanted to return to before his passing. He was a heavy equipment operator, as well as a jack of many trades in many other fields.

One of his favorite jobs was raising his family, Darrel (DJ), Ryan and Dara Joy, one of his greatest joys was when he got to spend time with his grandchildren. In his free time he liked to go for long drives thru the mountains and around the coulee and a lot of places he worked and grew up around. He loved getting to spend time visiting with friends and reminiscing about their youthful adventures.

Duke leaves behind his loving family, his wife Grace, Sons,Darrel James(Emma), Ryan and daughter Dara; grand children, Tatiana Conley, Bryson & Bryeann Robertson, Kallon Cavanaugh, Adam Charboneau, and Rowan and Londyn Romo. Sister Idell Thumb; Sister-in-laws Audrey Greywater, Violet(Pinky) Robertson; brothers Edward (Nan) Thumb, Elvis (Phaedra) Thumb; brother-in-law Paul Stensland, Louis (Hopsty) DuBois, Clayton( Myra) DuBois; special niece Angela (Jimmy) Corveau and numerous nieces and nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter