Obituary: Darrel Franklin Brown

Darrel Franklin Brown, 83, of Great Falls, passed away on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Darrel was born on May 4, 1940, north of Sentinel Butte to William Franklin and Cora (Johnstone) Brown.

He graduated high school in 1958 and enlisted in the US Air Force in 1960. He was stationed at Hill AFB, Utah outside of Ogden when he met his wife, Gladys. They were married in Reno, Nevada on June 6, 1964. She made all the moves with him during his military career.

Their daughter, Arlene, was born in Ogden in 1965. Darrel was ordered to Vietnam from 1966-1967. Their son, David, was born at McClellan AFB in Sacramento, California in 1968. From there the family went to Texas and then Germany where they were stationed at Ramstein AFB for four years. After Germany, they returned to the states and were stationed at Malmstrom AFB until he retired. They have lived here for over 50 years.

Darrel enjoyed camping, 4-wheelers, snow mobiles, hunting, working around the house, scouting with the grandkids, and proud of his military service. He was a dedicated grandparent and spent hours and hours doing activities with the boys.

He is survived by his son, David; three grandsons, Darrel, Jason, and Travis Naillon; four great-grandchildren; two brothers; two sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

