Obituary: Darrell “Gene” McGillis

Darrell “Gene” McGillis, 74, of Great Falls passed away on September 9, 2022. Gene was born on September 27, 1947, to Joe and Edna McGillis. He attended Franklin Elementary School, West Junior High School, later receiving his GED and completing his apprenticeship to become a Pipe Fitter-Welder. He worked for Local 41 for almost 30 years before retiring.

He enjoyed shooting pool, fishing, watching sports, dancing in his younger years and, most importantly, Saturday night poker with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Duvall-McGillis; daughters, Rebecca Jean McGillis, Bridgette K. McGillis, and Keri Horton; sons, James (Serena) Steffenson and JD (Amy) Steffenson; 11 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and several foster children; notably Sherman “George,” Shay, and Shanell La Vallie.