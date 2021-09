Darrell Joseph Drazich, 61, U.S. Army Veteran, passed away on September 2, 2021, due to complications from pulmonary fibrosis. Survivors include his sister, Diane Bramlette; brothers, Robert and Brian Drazich; and nephew, Samuel Kelly.

A celebration of life will be held on September 23 at 1:00 p.m. at the Highwoods Mobile Home Park clubhouse. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website .