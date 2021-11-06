Obituary: Dave “Bub” Bruce Stene

Dave “Bub” Bruce Stene, age 81, of Great Falls, Mt, passed away on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021. He was born on April 7th, 1940 in Willmar, Mn to Walter and Virginia Stene. As a child, Bub and his family moved to the great state of Montana! After graduating high school from North Toole County, Bub served with the Air National Guard and subsequently worked a successful career in the oil field, Big West Refinery and as Manager at the Shelby Building center and Stene Spray Systems.

Bub met Bets McFadden, the love of his life, prior attending NTCHS and they were married shortly after graduating. At Bub’s passing, they had been married an incredible 62 blissful years! Bub enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, sports and most of all, spending summers at his favorite place on earth, their family cabin near Essex, Mt.

Bub is survived by his amazing wife, Bets; his children, Curt (Tana) Stene; Tim (Diane) Stene; Brett (Cindy) Stene; his grand children, Jacque (Bart) Diekhans, April (Nick) Schmele, Chris (Desiree) McFadden, Brittany (Bri) Buchanan, Brooke Stene, Logan (Emily) Stene, Cody Stene, great grand children, Taryn and David Diekhans, Sam and Isaiah Smith, Jackson and Gavin Schmele, Lainey and Weston McFadden.

Bub is preceded in death by his parents Walt and Virginia, his sister Carol, sister Ruby and brother Calvin.

Services will be held at Asper Funeral Home in Shelby, Mt on Thursday, November 11th at 11:00 am.