Obituary: David Alden Egeler

David Alden Egeler, 78, of White Sulphur Springs, MT, passed away peacefully on January 17, 2022. He died in Benefis Hospital secondary to complications from Covid. His sons, Eric and Wayne were there by his side to comfort him during his passing.

Dave was born at Munson Hospital in Traverse City, MI to George Alden Egeler and Rita Ethel Hahnenberg. Dave went into the Army in 1961. He then worked for Ford in MI where he completed an apprenticeship program as a Millwright Journeyman.

He married Helen Louise Anderson in 1968, and they had 2 sons, Eric John and Wayne Alden. He devoted the majority of his time to raising his family in Three Rivers, MI. When his boys had graduated, Dave took a GM transfer to Huntsville, AL where he hoped to eventually retire. Unfortunately, his wife Helen was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s Disease, and when she was unable to care for herself, he took an early retirement so he could be her primary caregiver.

Anyone who witnessed Dave taking care of Helen during this time knew Dave’s character. Eventually, Helen’s disease progressed to a point that she was unable to live at home and he had to make the difficult decision to move her to assisted living. This truly broke his heart. Knowing that family support was important, and that she needed care from people who treat others like family, he moved to White Sulphur Springs, MT and placed her in long term care at Mountainview Medical Center where his own mother, Rita, had lived before her passing.