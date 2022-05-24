Obituary: David Arlen Ekstedt

David Arlen Ekstedt, age 84, died May 21, 2022, in Great Falls, MT. He was born on July 28, 1937, in Bremerton, WA to the late James Oscar Ekstedt and Lucy Mary (Roby) Ekstedt. He married Mary Ida (Reed) Ekstedt on October 12, 1956, in Minneapolis, MN.

David and his wife pastored several churches in Minneapolis, Bozeman, and Great Falls. For many years they owned and operated Central Printing Services in Great Falls. David enjoyed participating in the Optimists and Mended Hearts.