Obituary: David Bruce Ferris

David Bruce Ferris, 74, of Great Falls, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022. David was born on May 9, 1948, in Kearney, Nebraska to Alfred and Elizabeth (Campbell) Ferris.

After he graduated from high school, he enlisted in the US Army and served his country during the Vietnam War.

When he returned and was honorably discharged from the Army he went to work as a Stone Mason and a tree planter.