Obituary: David Bruce Ferris

May 9, 1948 - March 3, 2022
Posted at 3:48 PM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 17:50:20-04

David Bruce Ferris, 74, of Great Falls, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022. David was born on May 9, 1948, in Kearney, Nebraska to Alfred and Elizabeth (Campbell) Ferris.

After he graduated from high school, he enlisted in the US Army and served his country during the Vietnam War.

When he returned and was honorably discharged from the Army he went to work as a Stone Mason and a tree planter.

He is survived by his daughter, Jacqueline Ferris and sister, Lee Ann (Steve “Robbie”) Robinson. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

