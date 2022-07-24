Obituary: David C. Stevens

David C. Stevens, 76, of Chester, MT passed away on July 17, 2022, in Billings, MT. David was born on May 11,1946 in Great Falls, to Darlene and Thomas Stevens. He graduated from Great Falls High School. Upon graduating, he started working at the smelter after which he entered the United States Navy, serving his country during the Vietnam War on the Ticonderoga and Yorktown.

After being discharged from his military service, David apprenticed as a carpenter, he became a journeyman and later a finish carpenter. He worked for several construction companies in Great Falls and at one time had his own business known as “Kitchen Solvers”, a cabinet refacing business.

He had two children from his first marriage, a son Frank and a daughter. David married two more times before he met the love of this life in 1993; the couple were married on July 31, 1999, sharing almost 30 years together. David moved to Chester to take on the profession of farming and he farmed until his retirement in 2021.