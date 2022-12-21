Obituary: David Edd Rodgers

David Edd Rodgers was born on January 30, 1955, in Mount Clemens, MI and passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 18, 2022, in Great Falls.

David had many talents and skills that he enjoyed teaching to his kids and grandkids. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, sitting by the river, and building things. David was first to lend a hand and help out someone in need. His kindness and legacy will live on through his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; seven children, Christina, Lisa, Tina, Will, David, Jacob, and Sam; sister, Eva; and ten grandchildren. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

