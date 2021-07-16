Obituary: David Guy Sayre

David G. Sayre was born in Great Falls, MT on December 19, 1948. He passed away at home on June 30, 2021. His celebration of life will be on July 26, 2021, at O’Connor Memorial Chapel at 11:00 am.

David married Ann Saxman in March 1970. Their daughter, Heather was born later that same year. David married Sharon Rivera Sayre on September 10, 1983. Their daughter, Rebecca was born in 1984. Their son Jared was born in 1986.

He graduated from Glasgow High School in 1968. He then served over 38 years in the military. He did two combat tours in Vietnam with the US Marine Corps and later served in Iraq with the Montana Army National Guard. In the MT ANG, he attained the rank of Sergeant First Class and worked as a Senior Career Counselor and Master Recruiter, National Advisory Board Member and finally Public Affairs Director. He was recognized with two Purple Hearts with a Gold Star among many other military commendations. He was a member of the Montana Broadcasters Association and spent many years working at KFBB, KRTV and the Great Falls Tribune.