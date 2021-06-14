Obituary: David Henry Falkenhagen

David Falkenhagen passed away peacefully on June 13, 2021, at the age of 79 due to Parkinson’s Disease. Dave was born in Fairview, Montana on October 13, 1941, to Henry and Anna Falkenhagen.
He met his true love, Evelyn Engen, and they were married on July 1, 1961. They started their life together in Great Falls, Montana where Dave worked for Montgomery Ward. Dave worked construction for several years and then purchased a Mac Tool truck. He later became a district sales manager for Mac Tools, where he excelled. He later went into selling cars on his own lot and then at Pete’s Auto Sales.
Dave loved racing stock cars, and he was very good at it. This was a family sport and many weekends; we would all get in the car and travel all over the state and to Canada to race. The kids loved racing and followed in their dad’s footsteps with their own cars. Dave and Evelyn enjoyed dancing, camping, and being with family and friends. He loved and spoiled his kids and grandkids and would do anything for them. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.