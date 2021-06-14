Obituary: David Henry Falkenhagen

David Falkenhagen passed away peacefully on June 13, 2021, at the age of 79 due to Parkinson’s Disease. Dave was born in Fairview, Montana on October 13, 1941, to Henry and Anna Falkenhagen.

He met his true love, Evelyn Engen, and they were married on July 1, 1961. They started their life together in Great Falls, Montana where Dave worked for Montgomery Ward. Dave worked construction for several years and then purchased a Mac Tool truck. He later became a district sales manager for Mac Tools, where he excelled. He later went into selling cars on his own lot and then at Pete’s Auto Sales.