Obituary: David John Lee

David John Lee of Great Falls, 62, passed away comfortably at home on Oct. 3, 2022, after battling cancer. Dave was born on June 17, 1960, in Cayuga, New York to parents George and Jane Lee. The family moved to Billings when Dave was young, and he would make Montana home for the rest of his life. He graduated from Billings West High School in 1978.

Dave met his wife, Carrie Roseth in Billings and the two were married on Aug. 20, 1988. Dave and Carrie moved soon after to Great Falls, where they raised their son, Ethan and daughter, Morgan. An avid outdoorsman, Dave took great pride in the family cabin near Camp Rotary in the Monarch area, where he loved to cut wood and work in his shop dubbed the “Taj Mahal.” Dave loved his times hunting in the Ennis high-country area with relatives, and several years ago achieved a personal milestone when he filled a black bear tag on a dream hunting trip in British Columbia.

Dave was the sales manager at MDS Construction Supply starting in 1989, and not only took pride in his work, but in the lifelong friendships he developed with countless customers.

Dave is survived by his wife, Carrie Lee; son, Ethan Lee; daughter, Morgan (Jake) Knutson; sisters, Cathy (Bob) Repnak of Billings and Barb (Dan) Robertus; mother-in-law, Dorothy Roseth; and numerous extended family members.

