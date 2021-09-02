Watch
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: David Lawrence Damon

April 28, 1955 ~ August 21, 2021
items.[0].image.alt
Family Photo
<b>David Lawrence Damon</b><br/><b>April 28, 1955 ~ August 21, 2021</b>
David Lawrence Damon April 28, 1955 ~ August 21, 2021
Posted at 10:04 AM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 12:05:15-04

David Lawrence Damon, 66, of Great Falls, MT unexpectedly passed away at home on August 21, 2021. David was born on April 28th, 1955 in Great Falls, MT to Julia (Gladeau) and Alec Azure; he was one of their 12 children.

He graduated from Great Falls High School and went on to have a successful career as a Concrete Foreman and CDL Truck Driver. When he wasn’t working, he could be found engaging in the other activities that he loved. He was an avid pool player, he enjoyed participating in stockcar races and playing video gambling machines.

Though he enjoyed his leisure activities, nothing compared to his family time. David was a loving father and grandfather, as well as an uncle, nephew and friend to many.

David was preceded in death by his mother Julia Azure and his young son Kyle John Damon. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

Recent Obituaries
Next Page

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere