Obituary: David Lawrence Damon

David Lawrence Damon, 66, of Great Falls, MT unexpectedly passed away at home on August 21, 2021. David was born on April 28th, 1955 in Great Falls, MT to Julia (Gladeau) and Alec Azure; he was one of their 12 children.

He graduated from Great Falls High School and went on to have a successful career as a Concrete Foreman and CDL Truck Driver. When he wasn’t working, he could be found engaging in the other activities that he loved. He was an avid pool player, he enjoyed participating in stockcar races and playing video gambling machines.

Though he enjoyed his leisure activities, nothing compared to his family time. David was a loving father and grandfather, as well as an uncle, nephew and friend to many.