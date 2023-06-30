Obituary: David Layne Pfeifle

David Layne Pfeifle of Great Falls, MT passed away at the age of 75 on June 26, 2023. Dave was born on June 24, 1948, in Great Falls to Theodore and Laurel Pfeifle. He attended CMR high school and was a part of the first graduating class of 1966. He then attended the University of Montana and graduated in 1973 with a degree in business administration and accounting.

In 1970, he met the love of his life, Nancy Alt, and they were married in September of 1977. They were married for 45 years. David and Nancy were blessed with two children, Melissa Rose and Andrew David. Dave worked for BCBS of Montana as a Medicare auditor for 31 years and then worked 5 years for Noridian of North Dakota as an audit manager until his retirement in 2011.

In his free time, Dave loved to go camping and fishing with his family and friends at Pishkun Reservoir. He was an avid football fan and loved the Green Bay Packers and Montana Grizzlies and was even a shareholder of the Packers. Dave’s other love was for the sport of bowling. He was involved in various leagues and tournaments for over 50 years.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter, Melissa (Kirk Reisbeck); son, Andrew (Skylar Hahn); grandchildren and twins expected in January, 2024; sister, Daryl (Terry) Albrecht; nephew, Jeff (Kerry) Albrecht and their children, Taylor and Aaron. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter