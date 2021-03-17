Obituary: David Ray Anderson

David was born April 07, 1956, in Glasgow, MT to Wanda (Hembd) and Lyle Anderson. David spent his childhood growing up in Glasgow before the family relocated in 1969, to Vaughn, MT. He resided there for over thirty years until moving to Great Falls.

Dave attended Simms High School and graduated in 1974. After graduating, he left for Salt Lake City for a short time to attend barbering school. Upon his return to Montana, he began working at the Westgate Barbershop in Great Falls. After his time as a barber, he went on to work as a tire wholesaler. This position was based in Great Falls, although he did travel throughout the state when needed. David finished out his professional career working on the production line for the Coca-Cola Company in Great Falls.

On July 21, 1979, Dave married the loved of his life, his “Dear”, Diane St. Onge in Ft. Shaw, MT. They remained married over the next forty-two years. Together they welcomed three children, Summer (Shaun), Ceason, and Brent. Dave loved, adored, and supported his children. He especially loved, adored, wholly supported, and was so overly proud of his 6 grandchildren, Brayden, Trinytti, Keyton, Ian, Rayann and Anthony, and always with Diane right by his side.