Obituary: David Thomas Lambers

Captain David Thomas Lambers, aged 36, passed away from complications of Lung Cancer, on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, WA. David was born on January 19, 1987, to Suzanne Becker and August G. Lambers in Cincinnati, OH. David lived for a short time in Alaska and grew up in Bozeman, MT where he graduated from Bozeman High School.

David joined the Army in June of 2011 as a firefighter and recently transferred to the Air Force in March of 2023. David moved to Great Falls in January 2013 to further pursue his dreams as a firefighter where he was hired at MANG, Montana Air National Guard.

David married his best friend and the love of his life, April Lynn Cripps on September 26, 2015. Together they have two wonderful children, Noah, age 6 and Natalie, age 4. David loved spending time with his wife and children, they are the reason he fought so hard to keep living. David was a real-life hero to his wife and kids. He also loved animals and owned a few throughout his life with the most recent being two cats, Zaptorman and Thor.

David had a work hard, play harder attitude and work ethic. He gave all he had when he worked to make sure his family was taken care of and provided for. He played even harder, making the most of playing with his kids and wife or hanging out with his friends and family. David had a big heart, and no one knew that more than his friends and family. David put his heart and soul into everything he did, from being a friend, supporting his wife, cheering his kids on, to his job, working out, playing games, and just living his life to the fullest. David left us way too soon; he had a lot of living left to do.

David is survived by his wife, April Lambers; two children, Noah and Natalie Lambers; parents, Sue and Don Becker; brothers, August J. (Erica) Lambers and Matthias (Kate) Becker; sisters, Kristin (Steven) Costle and Leah Becker; grandma, Lois Ringo; as well as numerous aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces; and nephews from the Ringo, Lambers and Becker Families. He is also survived by his friends and his Fire Fighter and Military Families.

