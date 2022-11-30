Obituary: David W. "Butch" Sand

David W. Sand, 81 of Great Falls received his heavenly promotion on November 25, 2022, at 3:20 pm at the Benefis Westview Nursing Home. He was born April 17, 1941, in Helena, MT, son of Lawrence Sand and Virginia Pollack Sand. He graduated from Cascade High School in 1959.

Butch joined the United States Navy on June 23, 1959 and was honorably discharged on July 14, 1962. He was employed at Eddies Bakery for a time and then the Great Falls Gas Company where he retired.

Butch had many interests one of which was riding with the Cascade County Sheriff’s Posse and playing cowboy polo. He was an avid hunter in his younger years, sang with the barbershop quartet and he played a mean saxophone.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years Rochelle (Johnston) Sand; daughter Lynda Sands (David) of Indiana; granddaughter Jeran Hazelton (William) of North Carolina; grandson Derek Annon of Indiana; granddaughter Calli Annon of Indiana; great grandsons Kamron Placke and Zakary Hazelton of North Carolina; brother Charles “Buzz” Sand (Katya) of Florida and Sister Karen Feeler of Great Falls, along with many nieces, nephews, and extended family. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

