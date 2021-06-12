Watch
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: David William Amdahl

November 9, 1955 - May 30, 2021
items.[0].image.alt
Family Photo
<b>David William Amdahl</b><br/>November 9, 1955 - May 30, 2021
Obituary: David William Amdahl
Posted at 10:32 AM, Jun 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-12 12:33:50-04

David William Amdahl, 65, passed away on May 30, 2021. He was born in Great Falls, MT on November 9, 1955, to William Amdahl and Betty Gaertner. He was raised here and graduated from CMR in 1974. He then served in the USMC from 1974 until 1976.

David worked in transit for Great Falls Transit and Diamond Cab and later as a resident aide for the Mental Health Center. He also worked as the men’s supervisor at the Great Falls Rescue Mission and for Skill’s Kin. He volunteered for and was a part of Anguish of Heart Ministry, Big Sky Apantao Ministry, Open Door Ministry, and Living Grace Church. Besides his service work, David enjoyed collecting rocks, bowling, cooking, and gardening.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

Recent Obituaries
Next Page

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

44 courses for just $119!