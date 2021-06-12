Obituary: David William Amdahl

David William Amdahl, 65, passed away on May 30, 2021. He was born in Great Falls, MT on November 9, 1955, to William Amdahl and Betty Gaertner. He was raised here and graduated from CMR in 1974. He then served in the USMC from 1974 until 1976.

David worked in transit for Great Falls Transit and Diamond Cab and later as a resident aide for the Mental Health Center. He also worked as the men’s supervisor at the Great Falls Rescue Mission and for Skill’s Kin. He volunteered for and was a part of Anguish of Heart Ministry, Big Sky Apantao Ministry, Open Door Ministry, and Living Grace Church. Besides his service work, David enjoyed collecting rocks, bowling, cooking, and gardening.