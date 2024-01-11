Obituary: David William Hobbins

David William Hobbins passed away on January 5, 2024, at the age of 70. He was born in Flint, MI on December 10, 1953, to Alice (Crookedache) and David L. Hobbins.

He was a military policeman in the Air Force. He received his bachelor’s degree from Mott College and worked 34 years for General Motors. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

David is survived by Loretta Mae (Longtine) Hobbins; daughters, Lisa Grogery (McQueen) of Lapeer, MI and Kellie Crumpley of Great Falls; sons, James Martz of Powell, TN and Jason Hobbins of Redwood City, CA; sister, Laurie Sharrard of Lapeer, MI; brothers, Daniel Hobbins and Glenn Hobbins of Lapeer, MI; and grandchildren, Olivia, Kaylee, Hannah, Reed, and Allayna.

