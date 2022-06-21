Obituary: Dawn Angela Kingston

Dawn Angela Kingston, 71, of Great Falls passed away on June 17, 2022, after a brief illness. She was born on March 17, 1951, and grew up in Cedar Falls, Iowa. She was an accomplished pianist who loved Bach and Ragtime and sometimes provided accompaniment at her church.

She is survived by her three children, Elisabeth Wolfe, Thomas McCoy, and Danya Dye; three siblings, Marlys Griggs, Tim Griggs, and Wynne Ferro; and five grandchildren.