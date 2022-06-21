Watch
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: Dawn Angela Kingston

Obituary Candle
MTN
Obituary Candle
Posted at 1:24 PM, Jun 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-21 15:24:46-04

Dawn Angela Kingston, 71, of Great Falls passed away on June 17, 2022, after a brief illness. She was born on March 17, 1951, and grew up in Cedar Falls, Iowa. She was an accomplished pianist who loved Bach and Ragtime and sometimes provided accompaniment at her church.

She is survived by her three children, Elisabeth Wolfe, Thomas McCoy, and Danya Dye; three siblings, Marlys Griggs, Tim Griggs, and Wynne Ferro; and five grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

Recent Obituaries
Next Page

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate today to help Montana recover