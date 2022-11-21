Obituary: Dawn "Babe" Maki Prather

Dawn "Babe" Maki Prather was born on June 17, 1966, in Great Falls, Montana to Byrd and Darlene Maki. She grew up in Great Falls and Glendive, eventually settling back in Great Falls.

Dawn married James Campbell. They lived in Butte where they had a daughter, Tina. They moved to Great Falls where they had a son, Justin. They later divorced. Dawn then married Jack Prather on her mother’s birthday, February 8th and she was very happy to do so! Their son, Jared later joined them to complete their family.

She found her happiness in laughing, reading, music, and being with her children, grandchildren, and husband. She loved all animals, but horses were her favorite.

Dawn is survived by her husband, Jack, of 25+ years; daughter Tina and grandson, Damien; son Jared; son Justin (Katie) and granddaughter, Aurora; son Daniel and granddaughter, Lara; and son Jacob (Meghan) and granddaughter, Jordan; and many other loved family members and friends.

