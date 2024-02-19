Obituary: Dean Antone Eystad

Dean Antone Eystad, 93, passed away on February 18, 2024. Dean was born on January 28, 1931, in Morris, Minnesota, to the late George and Elsie Violet Knott Eystad. George worked in construction, so the family moved to follow the jobs. They went through Glendive after the flood went through it and it was boulders everywhere. The family moved west of Anaconda, Montana, where George got a job working on building the Smelter there. Then it was on to Faragute, Idaho, where George got a job at the Faragute Idaho Navel Boot Camp.

Dean went to Spirit Lake High School, where he finished 11th grade. Then, the family was on the move again. Dean followed in his dad’s footsteps and became a carpenter, and he and George worked on several jobs together. In 1948, Dean and George went to work on Canyon Ferry Dam. He was working on the bed rock, which was 80 feet down. One day, several gentlemen showed up and told him to report to military service. This time, he ended up in El Toro, CA and Kaneohe, Hawaii, serving in Pappy Boyington’s Black Sheep Squadron, Marine Fighter Squadron MAG 15 214. His military service was from 1952 to 1954.

Dean landed in Great Falls, Montana to work at the East Base as it was called then, better known today as Malmstrom. He also worked in Glasgow at the time of the Earthquake that formed Quake Lake. He ran a truss company in Great Falls for a number of years.

Dean and Marcia Louise Anderson were married February 25, 1956, in Helena, Montana by a Justice of the Peace for $5.00. They were married for fifty-one years.

Surviving are brothers, Larry and Howard (Judy) Eystad, of Great Falls; sister, Patty Werner of Spokane, WA; stepson, Robbie Bodkins, of Monarch, MT; granddaughter, Chrissie Stengrimson, of Ft. Shaw, MT; and great grandchildren, Amara, Jordan, Trey, Terrance, and Tatem. Dean leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and friends.

