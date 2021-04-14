Obituary: Dean Dale Bauman

Dean Dale Bauman, 69, of Power, Montana, passed away on April 9, 2021, after a battle with cancer. Dean was born in Great Falls at Deaconess Hospital on Dec. 18, 1951, to Dale and the late Joyce (Oleson) Bauman. He graduated from Power High School in 1970.

Dean married the late Jeanette Bontrager in 1983 and adopted Jeanette’s sons Dan and Gary. Over his life, Dean held a number of jobs, including cowboy, fire fighter, truck driver, heavy equipment operator, lumber yard worker, farmer, janitor at Power High School, snowcat operator at Big Sky, auctioneer, and story/joke teller.

Rodeo was an important part of Dean’s life. Bull and bronco riding were events he loved to participate in. Later in life, he enjoyed watching rodeos from the sidelines and made an annual pilgrimage to Las Vegas for the National Rodeo Finals competition. Dean leaves behind a legacy of compassion, love for his family and friends, and appreciation of humor. He adored his beloved dog Bandit who was his faithful companion for 14 years. Dean loved his family and friends and always had a story or joke to share. As Dean would say, “See you on down the trail.”