Obituary: Dean Farmer Young

On November 27, 2022, a great lady of 95 years passed away. Dean Farmer Young was born in Highwood, MT along with her twin sister Norma on May 3, 1927, to Frank and Lora Farmer. There were eight girls and two boys. They moved to Belt, MT where Dean attended school and graduated from high school in 1945. After high school she worked as a secretary for Farmers Union.

Dean met the love of her life, Clarence Young, at an Eden dance. They dated for 3 years and got married on July 23, 1950. Dean and Clarence farmed and ranched on Truly Bench.

Dean loved to do arts and crafts, and she especially enjoyed sewing and becoming a very talented seamstress. She was appreciated for the thousands of home cooked meals she provided for her family, including fresh homemade bread and countless desserts.

She is survived by her daughter, Sheryl (Jim) Winskill of Gig Harbor, WA; son, Dana (Jenny) Young of Great Falls, MT; six grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and two more on the way. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

