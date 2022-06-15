Obituary: Dean L. Stockton

Dean L. Stockton Sr., a Great Falls resident for 45 years, was born in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on June 24, 1932, and was the son of Roy and Clara Stockton of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Dean Stockton, also known as “Bud,” passed away of complications of Parkinson’s disease on February 22, 2022, in Spokane, Washington under the loving care of his daughter Kellie Stockton.

Following high school, Bud entered the United States Air Force serving various places throughout the world for 30 years, including the Vietnam War. While stationed in London, Bud met his future wife, Brenda Self, a lovely English Lady, and they were married on May 3, 1958, in London. A year after the wedding, the newlyweds started their family with two wonderful children, Dean Jr. and Kellie, and the Stockton family started their family journey.

Bud was eventually stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Montana, where he retired in 1976 from the US Air Force as a Senior Master Sergeant.

Bud started a business in Hovercrafts, sold cars for Bennett’s Pontiac and Bison Ford, worked side by side with his son, Dean Jr., at the Dearborn Inn Bar and Restaurant, and went to the College of Great Falls and received a B.S. Degree in Business. Bud finally settled down for the next 20 years working for the State of Montana in the Social and Welfare Department.