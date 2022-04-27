Obituary: Deane Charles Smith

Deane Charles Smith, 80, of Great Falls, passed away on April 22, 2022, of natural causes at Benefis West. Deane was born May 12, 1941, and lived the majority of his life in Great Falls.

On October 7, 1961, he married Sandra Ann Callison, the love of his life. Deane started his automotive career at Bob & Ole’s Conoco in the late 50s and early 60s. From there he became owner and operator of Northside Conoco from 1968 until 1998. He started and co-owned 2D’s Electric with his good friend, Donnie Fort. He also had an autobody shop with his friend, Bruce O’Connor.

Survivors include children, Scott (Valerie) Smith of Chewelah, Washington, Deana (Dan) Flannery of Great Falls, Montana, and Ryan (Tina) Smith of Greenacres, Washington; grandchildren, Kaylene Smith, Leanne (Richie) Noonan, Daniel Flannery, Megan Flannery, Sara Smith, and Zachery Smith; his sister, Patricia Marsden of Great Falls; and honorary children, Spence Eli (his lil’ bum), Jeff Carlisle, and Brian Robison.