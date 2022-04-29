Obituary: Debbie Lynn LaBelle

Debbie Lynn LaBelle of Great Falls passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022. Debbie was born April 14, 1956 and spent her life in Montana.

She worked hard as a caretaker, serving the community for many years, and ensuring her patient’s last days were peaceful and full of as much joy as possible.

In her free time, she loved cooking delicious meals for friends and spending every second she could soaking up the sun.

If she wasn’t out on Holter Lake fishing, you might have caught her riding horses, hunting, or camping.

Debbie was as wild as the sunflowers that grew around her house. Her boisterous personality was contagious and loved by many. She lived vivaciously: laughing loud, telling stories, and sharing her bliss with the world.

An avid animal activist, Debbie had a deep passion for animals and always gave her heart and soul to her pets.