Obituary: Deborah “Debbie” Ann Gates

Deborah “Debbie” Ann Gates passed away on September 3, 2022, in Great Falls, MT. Debbie was born in Great Falls on March 16, 1961, to Ray and Betty Lou (Slater) Smith. She graduated from CMR High School in 1979. Debbie went on to complete Dental Assistant training and became a Dental Hygienist.

She was also well known as “The Light Lady” at Poulsens Probuild in Great Falls for 25 years.

Another major life accomplishment for Debbie would be her daughter Nicole. Her daughter, her family and especially her granddaughters were her everything. She cherished time with them, doing crafts and making quilts.

She is survived by her mother Betty Lou Smith; daughter Nicole M. Broadhurst; her two beautiful granddaughters Paytinne and Rayahna; brothers Larry Smith, Ken Smith, and Doug Smith.