Obituary: Deborah “Debbie” Christian Rauch

Deborah “Debbie” Christian Rauch, age 65, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021, after a 7-year battle with cancer. Debbie was born in Charleston, South Carolina on May 30, 1956, into a Navy family. She was raised in Florida, Tennessee, Virginia, and Charleston, SC. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the Medical University of South Carolina. She worked as a registered nurse at Columbus Hospital in Great Falls.

In 1978, she married Frederick “Fred” R. Rauch II, and they were married for 43 years. They have three boys and eight grandchildren. Fred was in the Air Force and their first assignment was at Malmstrom AFB. Air Force assignments took them to Arizona, Virginia, Alabama, Colorado, and California. They moved 14 times. Debbie would say her furniture had more miles on it than her car.