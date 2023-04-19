Obituary: Debra "Debbie" E. Broderick

Debra “Debbie” E. Broderick passed away on April 13, 2023. Born on April 5th, 1955, in Owosso, Michigan, Debbie was the third child to Elmer and Shirley Savage. The Savage family moved to California when she was ten. It was at Edgewood High where Debbie would obtain her cosmetology license and would hold that in both California and Montana all her adult life.

Debbie joined the United States Navy in June of 1976. Her first duty station was Treasure Island, San Francisco, CA. Her orders sent her next to Coronado Island in San Diego, CA. It was here that she would meet her soulmate and lifelong companion, Michael Broderick. Mike and Debbie married April 23, 1977. Married life found them stationed on a naval base in Alaska. They chose to start their family and Debbie's Naval career ended June 1979. Mike and Debbie welcomed their two daughters while in Adak, Kelly in July 1979, and Kimberly in March 1981.

The family settled in Great Falls, MT in 1982. In January 1988, Mike and Debbie welcomed their son, Patrick. The family would relocate to Kalispell, MT in 1994 where they lived and worked until moving back to Great Falls in 2011.

Debbie worked for Montana Fish and Wildlife and retired after working for the State of Montana at FWP after twenty-three years.

Debbie made working, juggling three children and then six grandchildren, as well as maintaining an active church life look easy.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Broderick; children, Kelly (Matthew), Kim, and Patrick (Krysta); six grandchildren, Jackson, Liam, Ethan, Hailee, Anna, and Ben; siblings, Cathy Shulenburg, Dennis Savage (Jane), Mark (Becky) Savage, Jeff (Tess) Savage, Mary (Mark) Finley, and Lisa (Jim) Tate; twenty-four nieces and nephews, and forty-four great-nieces and nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



