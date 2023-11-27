Obituary: Debra M Pachek

Debbie M Pachek, 68 years old, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2023, in Great Falls, Montana.

Debbie was born on January 11, 1955. She graduated from Great Falls Central High School and Dahl’s College of Beauty. She worked a variety of jobs before finding her calling as a Nail Technician and Hairdresser.

Debbie had a big heart, loved animals, making friends and visiting. She wanted everyone to know she loves you.

Debbie is survived by her sister, Vicki Pachek (Bob) Stubbs; nieces, Amanda (Spencer) Mosness, Kelli (James) Lewis, and Kimbre Lancaster; nephew, Nate Lancaster; and 6 great nieces.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.