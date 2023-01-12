Obituary: Debra Rae Hall-Martin

Debra Rae Hall-Martin, 69, passed away in Great Falls, MT on January 7, 2022. Debra was born on May 16, 1953 in Great Falls to John Wesley Hall Sr. and Carol Delane Deshner. Debra met the love of her life, Steven Russell Martin, and at the age of 16, would marry him on December 28, 1969. The couple would share 53 years and two daughters together.

Debra was a proud housewife, and always had an open ear to those who needed advice, knowing how to cheer anyone up with words, usually in the form of humor. She would always say that her grandkids were her biggest accomplishments.

Debra was always the life of the party and loved art in all forms, being especially fond of photography, painting, drawing, and music. Art was her passion. She enjoyed playing her guitar and singing, and even wrote a few jingles of her own. Debra was also very well read and loved history.

She is survived by her loving husband, Steven R. Martin of Great Falls; mother Carol D. Deshner of Vaughn, MT; daughters Shawna Martin of Las Vegas, NV and Kari McAfee of Great Falls; brother John W. Hall Jr. of Vaughn, MT ; sister Connie Hall-McCathy of Vancouver, WA; grandsons Keaton Trainor, Erik Martinez, Cade Trainor, and Jayvon McAfee; granddaughter Madelyn Martinez; as well as a plethora of nieces and nephews.

