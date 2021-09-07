Obituary: Delbert Edward Saunders

Delbert Edward Saunders, 77, passed away on August 26, 2021, following complications from hip surgery. Del was born March 24, 1944, in Great Falls, Montana the 2nd born son to Edward and Bertha Saunders. He was raised and educated in Great Falls.

He served in the US Marine Corp. Reserves in the 1960’s. He married Katie Golightly June 1964. They later divorced. Of his many working career jobs, Del worked at a rock quarry, was a golf course groundskeeper, was an auto body painter and parts runner for Bison Ford, and was a logger around the Lincoln, MT area.

He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and puttering around his house. He loved his children and grandchildren most of all.

He was preceded in death by his Dad and Mom (Edward and Bertha Saunders), older brother Gary Saunders, and younger brother Lyle Saunders.

He is survived by his children; eldest son Kerry (Melissa) Saunders of Great Falls, daughter Mary (John) Page of Dandridge, Tennessee, and sons Aaron Saunders, Shawn (Rhonda) Saunders, and Casey Saunders all of Great Falls, Montana. His beautiful grandchildren Emery, Aaron, Adam, Troy, Katie Ann, Kacey, Luke, Jordan, Shea, Cameron, Savanah, Gage, Della, and numerous great grandchildren. Two sisters; Sue (Ed) Trapp of Great Falls, Pat Bay of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and one younger brother, Mike Saunders of Lincoln, Montana.

He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and his kitties Flowers, Hemi, and Moochie.

Cremation has taken place at O’Connor Funeral Home. No services are planned at this time.