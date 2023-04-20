Obituary: Delores D. Gregory

Delores Darlene Gregory, 88, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2023 in Kalispell, MT. Delores was born on April 19, 1934 in Great Falls, MT to Walter and Evelyn Williamson. She graduated from Great Falls High School.

Shortly after graduating, Delores married the love of her life, Jack Gregory on April 11, 1953. The couple would share four children together.

Delores worked for the US Forest Service for some time before working as a port inspector and director for US Customs.

In her free time, Delores enjoyed gardening and was a member of flower clubs, as well as the Red Hat Society. She was especially proud of being a mom, grandmother, and great grandmother.

She is survived by her sons Don (Lisa) Gregory and Michael (Annette) Gregory; daughters Susan (Jonathan) Buff and Judy (Mark) Nelson; sister Evelyn Spiewak; 12 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter