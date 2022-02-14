Obituary: Delores Lorraine (Olson) Byrd

Delores L Byrd passed away peacefully at home in Great Falls, Montana at the age of 100. Delores Lorraine Byrd was born in Boone, Iowa November 17, 1921, to Joubert and Dorothy Olson. She graduated from Boone High School; married her sweetheart Jack A. Chalmers in 1940, and lived in Ogden, Iowa where they built their first home. She and Jack moved to Riverside, California in 1947 following his military service.

Delores was a talented homemaker: a wonderful cook, her holiday baking specialties were Swedish Christmas cookies and sugar-coated Rosettes; reading, knitting, and sewing only some of her many interests; as well as a busy stay-at-home mom for two daughters.

In 1960, Delores began a career with Bourns, Inc.; retiring as an import/export expeditor. Following retirement, travel became one of her greatest interests. Her favorites were visits to her daughter in Europe and trips with friends to Australia.

Delores married Jack W. Byrd in 1993, and they settled in Menifee, California. A love of adventure found them making frequent visits to Palm Springs, the local wine country, weekends in Cambria or Catalina Island; or cross-country trips to see family and friends. Following Jack’s passing Delores continued to live in Menifee until moving to Montana in 2015 to be closer to family.